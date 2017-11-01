POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Syria Peace Talks: New round of talks aim at bringing change
02:17
World
Syria Peace Talks: New round of talks aim at bringing change
The latest round of Syrian peace talks have wrapped up in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, with many parties still far apart. They've committed to continue to work on de-escalation zones and prisoner swaps. But as Turkey political correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports, it's proving difficult to put that into practice.
November 1, 2017
