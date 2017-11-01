'King Kong: Legend of a Boxer' takes the stage in South Africa

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More than 40 years ago, sporting history was made when a black South African boxer fought a white one for the first time for a national title. Before non-apartheid boxing was allowed, both races would have their own champions. The rise and fall of a flamboyant black boxer who was jailed for murder, inspired a successful musical in 1959. Now it's back on stage in South Africa. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 1, 2017
