Anamik Saha talks about whitewashing in cinema

Last week an opera in London was cancelled after the authorities said the all-white cast wasn't in line with diversity standards. Since then there's been heated debate about racial representations in the media. We take a closer look at the impact of whitewashing in the cinema industry with our guest Anamik Saha who's a Lecturer in Media and Communications at Goldsmiths University of London.