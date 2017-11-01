POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Anamik Saha talks about whitewashing in cinema
06:58
World
Anamik Saha talks about whitewashing in cinema
Last week an opera in London was cancelled after the authorities said the all-white cast wasn't in line with diversity standards. Since then there's been heated debate about racial representations in the media. We take a closer look at the impact of whitewashing in the cinema industry with our guest Anamik Saha who's a Lecturer in Media and Communications at Goldsmiths University of London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 1, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?