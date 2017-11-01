US States against BDS

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Wisconsin's governor has ordered his state to stop doing business with companies that support the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement – a strategy that aims to pressure the Israeli government to comply with international law. Wisconsin now joins 23 other states that have signed similar legislation. We ask whether states should penalise companies for their politics?
November 1, 2017
