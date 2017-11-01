World Share

France Security: Parliament passes anti-terror legislation

France's two-year state of emergency has been lifted...but replaced by strict anti-terror laws. The emergency regulations followed attacks in Paris which killed 130 people The laws give the authorities sweeping new powers - too many, according to critics. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world