Money Talks: Drug companies in 50 US states being accused of price fix on critical drugs

A growing list of top drug makers in the US appear to come down with an alleged case of collusion. Prosecutors in nearly all 50 states have accused companies of illegally working together to fix the price of critical drugs. The news has sent the shares of some companies tumbling. For more TRT World editor at large Craig Copetas joins us.