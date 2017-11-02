POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Drug companies in 50 US states being accused of price fix on critical drugs
05:12
World
Money Talks: Drug companies in 50 US states being accused of price fix on critical drugs
A growing list of top drug makers in the US appear to come down with an alleged case of collusion. Prosecutors in nearly all 50 states have accused companies of illegally working together to fix the price of critical drugs. The news has sent the shares of some companies tumbling. For more TRT World editor at large Craig Copetas joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?