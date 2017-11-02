World Share

Money Talks: US Halloween industry makes $300M a year

Now you may think of it as a Hallmark holiday and a bit of a giggle but in the US Halloween continues to scare up some big sales. The National Retail Federation is predicting people will splurge a record breaking $9.1B in 2017 on everything from costumes to candy and it is all being fueled by some scarily cool technology. Jade Barker reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world