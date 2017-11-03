POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Refugees fleeing Raqqa shelter in Idlib camp
02:29
World
Idlib province is the last major stronghold of opposition factions in Syria, and has become home to thousands of displaced people. Not all of them are from Syria. In the Assalam Camp, the conditions are basic, but as Abubakr al Shamahi reports, for many it's an improvement on where they've come from. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 3, 2017
