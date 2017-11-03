What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Healing the scars of war with art in Lebanon

Is it possible to heal the scars of war with art? One Lebanese artist believes it is. Zena El Khalil has opened a new exhibition in Beirut, and everyone is invited to take part in the healing process. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world