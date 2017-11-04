World Share

Catalan Crisis: Arrest warrant issued for Carles Puigdemont

Spain has issued an international arrest warrant for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, and four of his ministers. But as Amber Austin-Wright explains, the deposed leader still believes he will run in the snap election set for next month in Madrid.