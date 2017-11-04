World Share

Harassment Scandal: Stories of abuse, assault continue to surface

The sexual harassment scandal has widened - spreading to countries around the world. Now, a top British politician has resigned, and UK police are reportedly investigating Hollywood star Kevin Spacey. As more people around the world come forward to share their own stories of abuse and assaults, Amber Austin-Wright looks at whether it will encourage change.