Libya Horses: Hospital funded by veterinarians treats horses

In the Arab world, the horse is seen as a symbol of grace and power. The animal has influenced Middle Eastern culture for millennia and a group of Libyan veterinarians want to make sure that continues. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.