World Share

Saudi Arabia Missile: Air Force intercepts missile near Riyadh

Local forces in Saudi Arabia have intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen. It appears the missile was aimed at the main airport in the country's capital, Riyadh.This video reportedly shows debris falling over the city. Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack. Saudi state media says no injuries or damage have been reported. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world