Saudi Arabia crackdown
20:07
World
Saudi Arabia crackdown
Police have arrested some of Saudi Arabia's most powerful men. They include two dozen royal family members, cabinet ministers and billionaire businessmen. The government calls it a crackdown on corruption, but sceptics say it's a far-reaching purge of the crown prince's critics. Regardless, it's the kingdom's biggest political shake up in 80 years. So what does it mean for the country's future?
November 7, 2017
