What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

The Trump Presidency: Trump's approval drops after one year in office

It's now a year since the election that upended conventional American politics. But President Donald Trump's overall approval rating stands at around 37% - the historically lowest seen for a US President in 70 years. Much of his base though have remained faithful. Nick Harper reports from Harrisburg in Pennsylvania on one group that is credited with helping him win the Presidency - veterans.