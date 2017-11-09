World Share

Ukraine’s open air museum

At a time when Ukraine is trying to rid itself of Soviet-era symbols, one businessman in Kiev is doing the opposite. He's recapturing the country's Communist past by restoring statues of former Soviet leaders like Lenin and Stalin. For him it's not an act of defiance, but rather a purely money-making exercise.