Money Talks: One year since the US presidential election

It has been 1 year since Donald Trump was elected US president. Since then the stock market has boomed, GDP growth is up and unemployment is at an almost 17 year low. But there are still many economic questions going forward such as will tax reform pass and what trade deals could Trump conclude or will he withdraw from NAFTA. Maria Ramos looks back at some of Trump's key election promises and what he has delivered. Interview with David Levine, Founder of NYC-based investment firm Odin River.