POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: One year since the US presidential election
07:10
World
Money Talks: One year since the US presidential election
It has been 1 year since Donald Trump was elected US president. Since then the stock market has boomed, GDP growth is up and unemployment is at an almost 17 year low. But there are still many economic questions going forward such as will tax reform pass and what trade deals could Trump conclude or will he withdraw from NAFTA. Maria Ramos looks back at some of Trump's key election promises and what he has delivered. Interview with David Levine, Founder of NYC-based investment firm Odin River. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?