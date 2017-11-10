POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Illegal organ trade
Illegal organ trade
Organ trafficking is now a booming business. After the Syrian conflict broke out in 2011, more than one and a half million people escaped to Lebanon. They now make up a quarter of the population and many live in abject poverty. With little money and poor accommodations, some have now resorted to selling organs to support themselves and their loved ones. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
