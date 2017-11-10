World Share

Illegal organ trade

Organ trafficking is now a booming business. After the Syrian conflict broke out in 2011, more than one and a half million people escaped to Lebanon. They now make up a quarter of the population and many live in abject poverty. With little money and poor accommodations, some have now resorted to selling organs to support themselves and their loved ones.