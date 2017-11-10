POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Is Assad using the siege on Eastern Ghouta as a tactic to crush the Syrian opposition?
03:21
World
Strait Talk: Is Assad using the siege on Eastern Ghouta as a tactic to crush the Syrian opposition?
Seven years into Syria's war, the people of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, have endured the worst of the Assad regime's brutality. Courtney Kealy reports with exclusive footage from inside the besieged city. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk In 2013, the area was the site of a chemical attack and the 'so called' red line that then US President Barack Obama had drawn, but never enforced. Despite civilian suffering, the suffocation of eastern Ghouta continued unabated. And just this past week, the Syrian regime launched at least 10 airstrikes. A critical food shortage, due to the regime's siege, is pushing the city's residents to their limits.There's been international outcry since - But is that how the Syrian regime wants it? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?