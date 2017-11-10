POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
LBJ: Lyndon B. Johnson on the big screen
Film critics argue that whenever a film director makes a political biopic, they are actually using historical context to comment on current affairs. The creative team behind the movie LBJ, spotlighting American president Lyndon B. Johnson, seem to agree. Let's see what they have to say about their film. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
