POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mosul Retaken: Music comes back to Mosul after Daesh rule
01:27
World
Mosul Retaken: Music comes back to Mosul after Daesh rule
It's been more than three months since Daesh was pushed out of Iraq's second largest city Mosul. After it seized the city, the terror group banned music and destroyed instruments. But the melodies are back, and music is one way people are breathing life back into the city. Chelsea Carter reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?