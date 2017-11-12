POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Healing Lebanon: Therapy and art help to heal wounds of war
Lebanon's civil war ended more than 25 years ago. But many people are still suffering from the impact of the conflict. Now, a Lebanese artist is taking a unique approach to try to help people heal. TRT World's Francis Collings takes a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 12, 2017
