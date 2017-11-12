POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Climate Change: Global warming putting homes at risk in US
02:36
World
Climate Change: Global warming putting homes at risk in US
In the US northeast, coastal erosion is one of the most obvious effects of climate change. As President Trump prepares for his country's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, some people on Plum Island in Massachusetts are facing the threat of losing their homes due to climate change. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 12, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?