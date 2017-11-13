Money Talks: EU fails to agree on glyphosate licence

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
European Union countries have been unable to come to a consensus on whether to allow farmers to continue using the controversial herbicide Glyphosate for another 5 years. Time is running out for an agreement with the existing licence expiring on December the 15th . This vote had already been delayed from earlier this month and will now have to take place again at the end of November.
November 13, 2017
