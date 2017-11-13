World Share

Money Talks: EU fails to agree on glyphosate licence

European Union countries have been unable to come to a consensus on whether to allow farmers to continue using the controversial herbicide Glyphosate for another 5 years. Time is running out for an agreement with the existing licence expiring on December the 15th . This vote had already been delayed from earlier this month and will now have to take place again at the end of November. For more on this Jack Parrock joins us from Brussels. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world