POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Senate Race Scandal: Fifth woman accuses Moore of sexual assault
02:19
World
Senate Race Scandal: Fifth woman accuses Moore of sexual assault
A fifth woman has accused the American politician Roy Moore of sexual assault. Beverly Young Nelson says she was 16 when Moore, then an Assistant District Attorney in Alabama, tried to force himself onto her. Republicans are calling for him to withdraw from elections for the US Senate, but as Kate Fisher reports, the 70-year-old is maintaining his innocence. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?