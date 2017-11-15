POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fighting Daesh: Hundreds of Daesh militants returning home
02:30
World
In Syria and Iraq, the territory once held by DAESH has been cut back to isolated pockets. As their grip on the so-called Caliphate loosens, questions are being raised about what happens to the thousands of foreign fighters who joined their cause. Simon McGregor-Wood has met the European Union's anti-terrorism coordinator.
November 15, 2017
