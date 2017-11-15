World Share

Middle East Earthquake: Iran's President Rouhani visits devastated area

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has visited survivors of a powerful earthquake. At least 530 people were killed on Sunday, and more than eight thousand were injured. And as Staci Bivens reports, fear still haunts the residents three days after the deadly quake.