Roundtable: Saudi Iran tensions

A long-running battle for regional power and influence. But are Saudi Arabia and Iran now almost at the point of war? Their rivalry has been a feature of the Middle East for decades but relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran appear to have drastically worsened. With claims of a missile attempt on Riyadh and from the other side, that the Saudis are using Lebanon as a power play, some believe they're closer than ever before, to physical conflict. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.