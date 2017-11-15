POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Environmentalists sue Norway over illegal oil drilling
Greenpeace and other environmental activists are suing Norway's government in the first case of its kind. The groups say the country's oil exploration activities in the Arctic are against the law and must be stopped. Proceedings at the Oslo District Court are underway. Interview with Dr. Catherine Banet University of Oslo Associate Professor of Petroleum and Energy Law. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
