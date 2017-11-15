World Share

Money Talks: Environmentalists sue Norway over illegal oil drilling

Greenpeace and other environmental activists are suing Norway's government in the first case of its kind. The groups say the country's oil exploration activities in the Arctic are against the law and must be stopped. Proceedings at the Oslo District Court are underway. Interview with Dr. Catherine Banet University of Oslo Associate Professor of Petroleum and Energy Law.