Greece Floods: 15 dead in flash floods across Greece

At least 15 people have died so far in flash flooding in Greece. Towns to the West of the capital Athens were hit by mud and water coming off the nearby mountain. It's the country's worst flooding in years. TRT World's Sara Firth reports.