Nexus: Could Trump's tweets get him impeached?

26:00
World
US President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter has always raised eyebrows, but now some critics are saying he’s going too far. Are his tweeting habits unpresidential or is he redefining the presidency with his unique style? On this episode of Nexus to discuss the Trump tweeting phenomenon was…. *Linguistics professor Sali Tagliamonte, *Republican Campaigner Mica Mosbacher, *Comedian and satirist Jeremy McLellen *And Journalist Simon Marks Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 16, 2017
