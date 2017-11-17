World Share

Extraditing Catalonia’s leaders?

He led the charge for independence. He failed. And now the Spanish government wants him locked up. Catalonia's sacked leader, and four former ministers have appeared before a Belgian court to hear Spain's case for extradition. If sent back, the group could face charges including sedition and rebellion. But would Madrid give them a fair trial? Carles Puigdemont doesn't think so. He says Spain is conducting a brutal judicial offensive against him and members of his ousted government. So should he be forced to return?