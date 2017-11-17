World Share

Strait Talk Exclusive: Inside Syria's Idlib city

Strait Talk's special episode from inside Syria's Idlib, just over a month after Turkish forces entered to establish de-escalation zones. Hear from the area's new leader, doctors operating underground, and residents trying to rebuild their city. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.