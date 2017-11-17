What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Strait Talk: Interview with Mohamed al Shaikh, President of Syrian Salvation Government in Idlib

Strait Talk host meets the President of the Syrian Salvation Government at an undisclosed location. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world