POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia Media War: Russia's Duma votes to pass foreign media law
02:40
World
Russia Media War: Russia's Duma votes to pass foreign media law
Russia's Duma has unanimously voted to allow the Kremlin to brand undesirable media outlets as 'foreign agents'. The legislation will pass to the upper house of parliament before President Vladimir Putin signs it into law.TRT World's Sara Firth takes a look at what's behind the move. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 19, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?