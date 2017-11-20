World Share

Mladic Supporters: General Ratko Mladic faces 11 war crimes charges

He was once Europe's most wanted man, now he awaits a verdict on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity. On Wednesday, UN war crimes judges are expected to hand down their ruling against the former Bosnian Serb army commander, Ratko Mladic. Many consider Mladic to be a brutal war criminal, but others see him as a hero. Soraya Lennie has been to the Serbian capital Belgrade to find out why.