Mladic Supporters: General Ratko Mladic faces 11 war crimes charges
World
He was once Europe's most wanted man, now he awaits a verdict on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity. On Wednesday, UN war crimes judges are expected to hand down their ruling against the former Bosnian Serb army commander, Ratko Mladic. Many consider Mladic to be a brutal war criminal, but others see him as a hero. Soraya Lennie has been to the Serbian capital Belgrade to find out why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
