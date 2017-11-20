POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe Political Crisis: Mugabe fired by party but refuses to resign
02:42
World
Zimbabwe Political Crisis: Mugabe fired by party but refuses to resign
His televised announcement was supposed to end almost a week of unprecedented political wrangling in Zimbabwe - and Robert Mugabe's 37 years in power. Instead, in his first public address since a military takeover, Mugabe refused to step down. And as Caitlin McGee reports, the 93-year-old president now faces impeachment. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
