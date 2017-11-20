November 20, 2017
01:20
01:20
More Videos
Cult Leader Dies: Convicted murderer Charles Manson dies at 83
Charles Manson, the notorious leader of the Manson Family cult, has died aged 83. His followers committed a series of murders in 1969, including killing pregnant actor Sharon Tate. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos