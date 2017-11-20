World Share

Money Talks: French unions protest government’s labour reforms

Three of France's biggest trade unions have led nationwide protests against the government's labour reforms which make it easier to hire and fire workers. Turnout was much lower on Thursday than at previous protests in September and October - now that Macron has signed the reforms into law. The unions can't agree whether to continue their opposition. Elena Casas and Craig Copetas report from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world