POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Trans-Canada's Keystone pipeline leaks oil in South Dakota
01:25
World
Money Talks: Trans-Canada's Keystone pipeline leaks oil in South Dakota
One of US President Donald Trump's biggest campaign promises was to boost America's production of fossil fuels including coal and shale oil but an oil spill from a major pipeline has once again thrown the spotlight on the potential risks of his strategy. To discuss this further Jesse Young, Senior Advisor on Climate and Energy Oxfam America joins us from Bonn in Germany. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?