POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tesla introduce new semi truck and roadster
01:22
World
Tesla introduce new semi truck and roadster
Tesla has been taking on the fossil fuel industry with its electric cars. Now the company is also electrifying trucks. Founder Elon Musk has unveiled what could end up being a game changing commercial vehicle along with another surprise, a new Roadster. Let us have a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?