Mladic Verdict: Hague war crime tribunal to announce verdict
02:43
World
Mladic Verdict: Hague war crime tribunal to announce verdict
A war crime tribunal in the Hague is due to announce its verdict in the case against the former Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic. He's the highest military commander to face the tribunal and one of the most notorious war crimes suspects since World War Two. Soraya Lennie reports.
November 21, 2017
