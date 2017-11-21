POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe Political Crisis: Army says ousted Vice President to return
01:48
World
Zimbabwe Political Crisis: Army says ousted Vice President to return
Zimbabwe's military says Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Vice President sacked by Robert Mugabe, is returning to the country. He's expected to hold talks with President Mugabe who will be the subject of an impeachment motion in parliament in the coming hours. Caitlin McGee reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 21, 2017
