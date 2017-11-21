POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kenya political crisis
The court's verdict was swift and so were the protests that followed. The justices ruled that while irregularities during last month's presidential vote may have taken place, they didn't affect the outcome. Their decision handed Kenyatta his second term in office. But the opposition won't take yes for an answer. Kenyatta's main rival, Raila Odinga, is calling for international intervention, as his supporters once again take to the streets. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 21, 2017
