Kenya political crisis

The court's verdict was swift and so were the protests that followed. The justices ruled that while irregularities during last month's presidential vote may have taken place, they didn't affect the outcome. Their decision handed Kenyatta his second term in office. But the opposition won't take yes for an answer. Kenyatta's main rival, Raila Odinga, is calling for international intervention, as his supporters once again take to the streets.