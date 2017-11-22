POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The fall of Mugabe
The fall of Mugabe
Hours before Robert Mugabe’s resignation, Zimbabwe’s ruling party began proceedings to impeach him. The 93-year-old had previously ignored the growing calls to step down after almost four decades at the helm. We debate whether the courts should have stripped Mugabe of power. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 22, 2017
