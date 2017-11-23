POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sweden's Ostersund Challenge: Football club one win away from Europa League
02:29
World
Sweden's Ostersund Challenge: Football club one win away from Europa League
It's one of the surprise stories of European football. Tiny Ostersunds from the north of Sweden is within touching distance of the knock out stages of the Europa League. Not bad for a club that was in the Swedish fourth division a few years ago and until this year had never won a thing. Simon McGregor-Wood went to see what's in the club's unique recipe for success. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?