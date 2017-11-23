World Share

Money Talks: Britain’s new budget slashes stamp duty for first time home buyers

Soaring property prices have become a stinging political issue for many governments. In the UK house prices have risen 70% over the last decade. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has unveiled his government's budget and waived government taxes for properties up to nearly $400,000 for first time buyers. But as Kristina Partsinevelos reports, those looking to take their first step on the property ladder are still likely to struggle. Personal finance expert and TV personality Jasmine Birtles joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world