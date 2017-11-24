POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe's New Era: Farmers want certainty under Mnangagwa govt
02:41
World
Zimbabwe's New Era: Farmers want certainty under Mnangagwa govt
Robert Mugabe and his family may have been granted amnesty for past crimes, but many Zimbabweans will struggle to forgive his wife, Grace Mugabe. Nicknamed 'Gucci Grace' for her lavish spending, the former first lady owns a number of farms in the country. TRT World's Ben Said visited one of them and found people who say they've been harassed by Grace Mugabe for years. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 24, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?