Hariri's homecoming, Sochi’s Syria talks and in search of Iraq's stability
World
Lebanon's prime minister is back in Beirut, but he's back-pedalled on his resignation. Will his return and apparent change of heart ease political tensions, or will it only worsen regional rivalries? Meanwhile, Turkey, Russia and Iran take credit for saving Syria. Is a political solution to the war on the horizon? And we speak to Iraq's vice president Ayad Allawi. We ask what the future holds for his country after the defeat of Daesh. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 24, 2017
