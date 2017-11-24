POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hariri's homecoming
The last few weeks have played out like a political thriller. First, Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri sensationally stepped down, saying his life was in danger. But Lebanon’s president rejected his resignation, dismissing it as having been orchestrated by Saudi Arabia. Then it was thought Hariri was being held in Riyadh against his will. Eventually, he made it back to Beirut - and in a surprise twist, deferred his resignation. So what impact will his homecoming have on the region? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 24, 2017
